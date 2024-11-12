Quantcast

Resound presents Jack White

eventdetail
Photo by David James Swanson

Jack White comes to Austin in support of his new album, No Name.

Jack White comes to Austin in support of his new album, No Name.

WHEN

WHERE

Mohawk Austin
912 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://cli.re/87933-resound-presents-jack-white-at-mohawk

TICKET INFO

$125

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.