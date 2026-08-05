Ricky Skaggs in concert

Ricky Skaggs has released 16 solo albums in his career, most recently Country Hits Bluegrass Style in 2011. He's also released eight collaborate albums with Kentucky Thunder, most recently Music to My Ears in 2012.

Ricky Skaggs has released 16 solo albums in his career, most recently Country Hits Bluegrass Style in 2011. He's also released eight collaborate albums with Kentucky Thunder, most recently Music to My Ears in 2012.

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