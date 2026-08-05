Ronald McDonald House Central Texas presents 37th Annual Bandana Ball

The Ronald McDonald House Central Texas' 37th Annual Bandana Ball will bring together community leaders and supporters for a Western-inspired celebration featuring a cocktail reception, three-course dinner with premium wine service, complimentary beverages, live music, live and silent auctions, and interactive experiences. Following the live auction, the celebration continues with an after-party, featuring beats by DJ Infinity Sound Lab, an interactive photo booth, dancing, late-night snacks and free drinks.