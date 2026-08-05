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Ronald McDonald House Central Texas presents 37th Annual Bandana Ball

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Photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Central Texas

The Ronald McDonald House Central Texas' 37th Annual Bandana Ball will bring together community leaders and supporters for a Western-inspired celebration featuring a cocktail reception, three-course dinner with premium wine service, complimentary beverages, live music, live and silent auctions, and interactive experiences. Following the live auction, the celebration continues with an after-party, featuring beats by DJ Infinity Sound Lab, an interactive photo booth, dancing, late-night snacks and free drinks.

The Ronald McDonald House Central Texas' 37th Annual Bandana Ball will bring together community leaders and supporters for a Western-inspired celebration featuring a cocktail reception, three-course dinner with premium wine service, complimentary beverages, live music, live and silent auctions, and interactive experiences. Following the live auction, the celebration continues with an after-party, featuring beats by DJ Infinity Sound Lab, an interactive photo booth, dancing, late-night snacks and free drinks.

WHEN

WHERE

Fairmont Austin
101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2026bandanaball/?blm_aid=0

TICKET INFO

$100-$350

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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