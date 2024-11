Beerthoven's recurring guest quartet Invoke will take the audience on an exploration into the many meanings of Roots: the origins of the string quartet itself, the roots-music influence present throughout the history of classical music, and Invoke’s own roots in the string quartet genre. This performance will feature Haydn’s buoyant Op. 20 No. 2, alongside a newly composed response by Invoke, and selected works by W. G. Still, Copland, Ravel, and Florence Price.