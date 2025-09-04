Rory Scovel: Know Your Enemy Tour

Actor, comedian, and writer Rory Scovel is fresh off his 2024 HBO Max comedy special, Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex, and a Few Things in Between. He was recently seen starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon romantic comedy, You're Cordially Invited.
Actor, comedian, and writer Rory Scovel is fresh off his 2024 HBO Max comedy special, Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex, and a Few Things in Between. He was recently seen starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon romantic comedy, You're Cordially Invited.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12899
TICKET INFO
$29.50-$39.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.