Photo courtesy of City of Round Rock Arts and Culture

Round Rock Arts Fest is an annual celebration of creativity in all of its forms, with live performances, food and drink, vendors of all kinds, visual artists, interactive art and music experiences, chalk art murals, and more. The event includes an Oktoberfest with Bluebonnet Beer Company.

WHEN

WHERE

Centennial Plaza
301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.roundrocktexas.gov/city-departments/arts-and-culture/events/round-rock-arts-fest/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
