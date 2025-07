Guests will see Austin in a whole new light on this self-guided moonlight paddle as they watch sunset and the moon rise (cloud-cover dependent) on this after-hours, self-guided tour. There will be walk-up rentals of kayaks, canoes and SUPs all evening long The last boat will go out at 8:15 pm, and all boats must be off the water by 9:30 pm. Rowing Dock will outfit each vessel with a boating light, but feel free to come decked out in glow-in-the-dark gear to make the experience even more radiant.