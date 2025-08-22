Rowing Dock presents Afterhours Moonlight Paddle

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Participants can see Austin in a whole new light on a self-guided moonlight paddle. They will paddle over sunset and watch the moon rise (cloud-cover dependent) on the after-hours tour. Walk up rentals of kayaks, canoes and SUPs will be offered all evening long, with the last boat out at 7:30 pm. All boats must be off the water by 8:30 pm. A full moon is expected to rise just before 8 pm.
Rowing Dock will outfit each vessel with a boating light, but feel free to come decked out in glow-in-the-dark gear to make the experience even more radiant.
Participants can see Austin in a whole new light on a self-guided moonlight paddle. They will paddle over sunset and watch the moon rise (cloud-cover dependent) on the after-hours tour. Walk up rentals of kayaks, canoes and SUPs will be offered all evening long, with the last boat out at 7:30 pm. All boats must be off the water by 8:30 pm. A full moon is expected to rise just before 8 pm.
Rowing Dock will outfit each vessel with a boating light, but feel free to come decked out in glow-in-the-dark gear to make the experience even more radiant.
$20-$30 per hour for boat rentals.