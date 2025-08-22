Rowing Dock presents Afterhours Moonlight Paddle

Participants can see Austin in a whole new light on a self-guided moonlight paddle. They will paddle over sunset and watch the moon rise (cloud-cover dependent) on the after-hours tour. Walk up rentals of kayaks, canoes and SUPs will be offered all evening long, with the last boat out at 7:30 pm. All boats must be off the water by 8:30 pm. A full moon is expected to rise just before 8 pm.

Rowing Dock will outfit each vessel with a boating light, but feel free to come decked out in glow-in-the-dark gear to make the experience even more radiant.