Rowing Dock presents Finding Nemo: On Water Screening
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rowing Dock
Rowing Dock will present a float-in summer movie night and screening of Finding Nemo. Visitors can watch the film from a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. Prior to showtime, fish food will be provided for kiddos to sprinkle around their boat. There will also be an ice cream truck selling treats on-site.
Rowing Dock will present a float-in summer movie night and screening of Finding Nemo. Visitors can watch the film from a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. Prior to showtime, fish food will be provided for kiddos to sprinkle around their boat. There will also be an ice cream truck selling treats on-site.