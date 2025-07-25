Quantcast

Rowing Dock presents Finding Nemo: On Water Screening

Photo courtesy of Rowing Dock

Rowing Dock will present a float-in summer movie night and screening of Finding Nemo. Visitors can watch the film from a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. Prior to showtime, fish food will be provided for kiddos to sprinkle around their boat. There will also be an ice cream truck selling treats on-site.

WHEN

WHERE

Rowing Dock
2418 Stratford Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://www.rowingdock.com/happenings/finding-nemo-screening-on-water/

TICKET INFO

$10-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
