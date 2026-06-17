Rowing Dock presents July 4th Fireworks Show and Paddle
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Josh Garza for Rowing Dock
Rowing Dock will ring in America's 250th anniversary at the 2026 July 4th Fireworks Show and Paddle. Guests can experience the magic from the comfort of a stand up paddle board, kayak or canoe on Lady Bird Lake.
Rowing Dock will ring in America's 250th anniversary at the 2026 July 4th Fireworks Show and Paddle. Guests can experience the magic from the comfort of a stand up paddle board, kayak or canoe on Lady Bird Lake.