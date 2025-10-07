Rowing Dock presents On the Water Screening: Hocus Pocus
Photo courtesy of Rowing Dock
Rowing Dock will present a Halloween-themed floating movie night featuring the cult classic Hocus Pocus. Visitors can enjoy a bewitching evening under the stars, all from the comfort of their kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. A cauldron of festive movie theatre style treats will be available for purchase. Costumes and spooky spirit are encouraged.
