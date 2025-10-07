Quantcast

Rowing Dock presents On the Water Screening: Hocus Pocus

Photo courtesy of Rowing Dock

Rowing Dock will present a Halloween-themed floating movie night featuring the cult classic Hocus Pocus. Visitors can enjoy a bewitching evening under the stars, all from the comfort of their kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. A cauldron of festive movie theatre style treats will be available for purchase. Costumes and spooky spirit are encouraged.

WHEN

WHERE

Rowing Dock
2418 Stratford Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://www.rowingdock.com/happenings/hocus-pocus-on-water-screening/

TICKET INFO

$10-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
