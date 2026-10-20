Rude Mechs presents Our Our Town

Rude Mechs will present Our Our Town, the first draft of a first draft of a new play based on the production they mounted of Thornton Wilder's Our Town back in 2024.

Our Town is a timeless drama of life in the mythical village of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire. It explores the relationship between two young neighbors, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, whose childhood friendship blossoms into romance, and then culminates in marriage. When Emily loses her life in childbirth, the circle of life portrayed in each of the three acts of Our Town - growing up, adulthood, and death - is fully realized.

The company is looking for feedback to help them head in a direction they all want to go with this work. They have narrowed their ideas down to roughly 45 to 60 minutes of material, and audience members are invited to watch, dance, then hang out afterwards and talk to them about it..

Caution: This is a workshop. This is a draft. This is not a fully formed anything.