Rudy Reynoso: The Roundtable

To celebrate his 25th year in magic, Rudy Reynoso will present a magic show unlike anything before. The Roundtable is a mix of fun magic, card shark sleight of hand, and moving mentalism. The show is highly interactive which means not only is it likely audience members will join Reynoso on stage, but the show is different every night.
WHEN
WHERE
The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/36-the-roundtable
TICKET INFO
$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.