Run the Jewels in concert

El-P and Killer Mike are two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap. Collectively known as Run The Jewels, they'll come to Austin for two special comeback shows. The duo has released four albums in their career, most recently RTJ4 in 2020.
El-P and Killer Mike are two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap. Collectively known as Run The Jewels, they'll come to Austin for two special comeback shows. The duo has released four albums in their career, most recently RTJ4 in 2020.
WHEN
WHERE
United Heritage Hall
1900 Crossing Pl Building 1, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.unitedheritagehall.com/calendar/
TICKET INFO
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