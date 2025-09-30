Quantcast

RushTopFish presents Velvet Shines Heavy

Photo by Bill McCollough

Dance company RushTopFish will present Velvet Shines Heavy, a new dance work taht examines the deep desire to be seen and embraced for all of who we are. At the heart of the piece is a speakeasy, a secret space we've built for ourselves. Here, behind the velvet curtain, we make room for our true selves and step into the light of our own eccentricities.

When that space is threatened, intruded upon, when we're told we aren't enough or what we are isn't right, we look to create it again through resistance, through love and community, and staying dedicated to finding joy within ourselves and each other. We carry the speakeasy in our bodies, and whenever we gather, it rises again, and again.

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 815, Austin, TX 78702, USA
$25-$35

