Safe in Austin presents Boo-Cakes at the Barn

At Safe in Austin's Boo-Cakes at the Barn, kids can come dressed in costume to see the animals, which will also be all dressed up and ready for fall and Halloween. Guests can enjoy a huge variety of pancakes with all the fixin’s, and then get a chance to tour the property and learn about their mission of rescue animals, rescuing children. Visitors can meet the rescue dogs, hug on some turkeys, play with the chickens, snuggle with the rescue cats, feed the goats, love on the horses, give a pig a belly rub, and see the goats, puppies, bunnies and tortoises.

Visitors are welcome to bring some fruits and veggies for the rescue animals, like carrots, apples, any kind of melon, berries, spring mix or pretty much any greens.