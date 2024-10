Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City. He was a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared on frequently when not touring cities across the nation. Morril can be heard on the podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand and seen on Netflix’s That’s My Time with David Letterman. His latest special, Sam Morril: You’ve Changed, can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.