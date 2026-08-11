Samaritan Center presents 9/11 COTA Climb

Samaritan Center will commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 by climbing the 419 stairs of the iconic 25-story Observation Tower at Circuit of The Americas, honoring the lives lost, remember the courage of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, and help support the ongoing mental health needs of veterans, first responders, military service members, and their families.

Participants will climb the 25-story Observation Tower once or challenge themselves with four to five ascents, a distance comparable to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.