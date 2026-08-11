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Samaritan Center presents 9/11 COTA Climb

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Photo courtesy of Nicolle Ramia, Four Hearts Marketing

Samaritan Center will commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 by climbing the 419 stairs of the iconic 25-story Observation Tower at Circuit of The Americas, honoring the lives lost, remember the courage of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, and help support the ongoing mental health needs of veterans, first responders, military service members, and their families.

Participants will climb the 25-story Observation Tower once or challenge themselves with four to five ascents, a distance comparable to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.

Samaritan Center will commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 by climbing the 419 stairs of the iconic 25-story Observation Tower at Circuit of The Americas, honoring the lives lost, remember the courage of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, and help support the ongoing mental health needs of veterans, first responders, military service members, and their families.

Participants will climb the 25-story Observation Tower once or challenge themselves with four to five ascents, a distance comparable to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.

WHEN

WHERE

Circuit of The Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://app.betterunite.com/911climb

TICKET INFO

$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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