Santa Hustle Race Series presents Santa Hustle Austin
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Santa Hustle Race Series
Runners can create new holiday traditions while supporting a worthwhile cause at Santa Hustle Austin. Participants are encouraged to dress up to kick off the holiday season with the Santa Hustle 10K, 5K, and Kids Dash.
Runners can create new holiday traditions while supporting a worthwhile cause at Santa Hustle Austin. Participants are encouraged to dress up to kick off the holiday season with the Santa Hustle 10K, 5K, and Kids Dash.
WHEN
WHERE
Dell Diamond
3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665, USA
https://santahustle.com/austin-tx/
TICKET INFO
$35-$90
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.