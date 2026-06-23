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Sara Bareilles in concert

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Photo courtesy of Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles comes to Austin in support of her new album, Good Grief.

Sara Bareilles comes to Austin in support of her new album, Good Grief.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/sara-bareilles-2026-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

$96-$470

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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