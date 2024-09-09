Quantcast

Save Austin Cemeteries presents Murder, Mayhem, & Misadventure Walking Tours

Photo courtesy of Courtney Bartsch

The annual Murder, Mayhem & Misadventure Walking Tour covers the chilling, untimely deaths of “residents” of Oakwood portrayed by actors at their grave sites.

The walking tours, which last around one hour, highlight historical – not scary – events from the 1860s-1910s and usually starts every 15-20 minutes near the Oakwood Chapel from 10 am - 3 pm.

Kids under adult supervision are always welcome, but pets must be left at home per Austin cemetery rules. Participants must also wear closed-toed shoes.

WHEN

WHERE

Oakwood Cemetery
1601 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.sachome.org/murder-mayhem-and-misadventure-tour

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
