Save Austin Cemeteries presents Murder, Mayhem, & Misadventure Walking Tours

The annual Murder, Mayhem & Misadventure Walking Tour covers the chilling, untimely deaths of “residents” of Oakwood portrayed by actors at their grave sites.

The walking tours, which last around one hour, highlight historical – not scary – events from the 1860s-1910s and usually starts every 15-20 minutes near the Oakwood Chapel from 10 am - 3 pm.

Kids under adult supervision are always welcome, but pets must be left at home per Austin cemetery rules. Participants must also wear closed-toed shoes.