School of Indian Percussion and Music presents "Colors of Dance" - Kathak & Bharatnatyam

Photo by Lynn Lane

The School of Indian Percussion and Music will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India at "Colors of Dance." The audience will witness the vibrant rhythms and graceful movements of traditional Indian classical dance, featuring performances of Kathak and Bharatnatyam.

WHEN

WHERE

Anderson High School
8403 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://gourisankar.ticketleap.com/colors-of-dance/dates/Jun-22-2024_at_0600PM

TICKET INFO

$10-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
