School of Indian Percussion and Music presents "Colors of Dance" - Kathak & Bharatnatyam
Photo by Lynn Lane
The School of Indian Percussion and Music will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India at "Colors of Dance." The audience will witness the vibrant rhythms and graceful movements of traditional Indian classical dance, featuring performances of Kathak and Bharatnatyam.
