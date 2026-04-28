ScriptWorks presents Out of Ink: Astronomical

At ScriptWorks' Out of Ink: Astronomical, a varied collection of 10-minute plays reveals ScriptWorks' members' creative renderings of three mandatory script ingredients that provided inspiration during the Weekend Fling 48-hour writing event in the fall.

Playwright and educator Ramon Esquivel, actor and playwright Rodney Hicks, and Austin Playhouse Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock provided the following ingredients: 1) Include someone waking up from a dream, 2) Feature a historical figure in disguise, and 3) Reference an astronomical object.

The selected scripts were written by Robin Anderson, Ava Love Hanna, Christine Hoang, Max Langert, Pablo Muñoz-Evers, Briandaniel Oglesby, Kleo James Ryan, and Meret Slover.