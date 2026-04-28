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ScriptWorks presents Out of Ink: Astronomical

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Image courtesy of ScriptWorks

At ScriptWorks' Out of Ink: Astronomical, a varied collection of 10-minute plays reveals ScriptWorks' members' creative renderings of three mandatory script ingredients that provided inspiration during the Weekend Fling 48-hour writing event in the fall.

Playwright and educator Ramon Esquivel, actor and playwright Rodney Hicks, and Austin Playhouse Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock provided the following ingredients: 1) Include someone waking up from a dream, 2) Feature a historical figure in disguise, and 3) Reference an astronomical object.

The selected scripts were written by Robin Anderson, Ava Love Hanna, Christine Hoang, Max Langert, Pablo Muñoz-Evers, Briandaniel Oglesby, Kleo James Ryan, and Meret Slover.

At ScriptWorks' Out of Ink: Astronomical, a varied collection of 10-minute plays reveals ScriptWorks' members' creative renderings of three mandatory script ingredients that provided inspiration during the Weekend Fling 48-hour writing event in the fall.

Playwright and educator Ramon Esquivel, actor and playwright Rodney Hicks, and Austin Playhouse Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock provided the following ingredients: 1) Include someone waking up from a dream, 2) Feature a historical figure in disguise, and 3) Reference an astronomical object.

The selected scripts were written by Robin Anderson, Ava Love Hanna, Christine Hoang, Max Langert, Pablo Muñoz-Evers, Briandaniel Oglesby, Kleo James Ryan, and Meret Slover.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://events.humanitix.com/out-of-ink-2026-astronomical

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