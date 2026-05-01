Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.
Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.