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Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized

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Photo courtesy of Sea Legs Dance

Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.

Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.

WHEN

WHERE

Klerje Coffee
1614 E 6th St #112, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sealegsdance/2168342

TICKET INFO

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