Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.

Sea Legs Dance presents Bite-Sized, a contemporary dance performance with food pairings. During the show, approximately 30-40 minutes long, performers will guide the audience through contemporary dances paired alongside complimentary bite-sized treats.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.