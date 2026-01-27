Sea Legs Dance presents We Haven't Made It Yet

Sea Legs Dance will kick off their season with a performance fundraiser, We Haven’t Made It Yet. The program will feature dances about dances they’re going to make this year (think movie trailers, but … dance), plus a structured improvisation.
Lite bites, Sea Legs merch, and a few moments of non-scary audience participation are encouraged before the show.
