Sea Legs Dance presents We Haven't Made It Yet

Photo by Ashkan Roayaee

Sea Legs Dance will kick off their season with a performance fundraiser, We Haven’t Made It Yet. The program will feature dances about dances they’re going to make this year (think movie trailers, but … dance), plus a structured improvisation.

Lite bites, Sea Legs merch, and a few moments of non-scary audience participation are encouraged before the show.

WHEN

WHERE

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 815, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sealegsdance/2017521

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
