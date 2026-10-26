Shady Springs presents John Cobb and Kiah Denson: "Fields & Forms: The Seen & Unseen"

Artists John Patrick Cobb and Kiah Denson wll showcase their latest works at a little-known slice of Old Austin. The two "country" neighbors - whose properties flank either side of Shady Springs, the Denson family’s long-running private venue in southeast Austin - will come together for a non-traditional exhibit of new work in a temporary gallery space.

Both artists share a fondness and respect for nature and derive imagery and inspiration, directly and indirectly, from their home environment around Carson Creek. Drawing from these roots, the show will be held at Shady Springs in the cedar dancehall Denson’s father built in 1970.

Entitled "Fields & Forms: The Seen & Unseen", the show juxtaposes Cobb's small, plein air landscapes with Denson's larger, gestural abstracts. Coinciding with the Austin Studio Tour, they have also invited five guest artists to display work in the space.