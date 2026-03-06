Quantcast

Shinedown in concert

Photo by Ryan Camp

Shinedown comes to Austin in support of their new album, Ei8ht.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/shinedown-dance-kid-dance-act-ii-austin-texas-05-22-2026/event/3A00644AA83193E3

TICKET INFO

$50-$304

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
