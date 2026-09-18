Quantcast

Shoal Creek Conservancy presents Concert on the Creek

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shoal Creek Conservancy

Shoal Creek Conservancy’s Concert on the Creek will feature performances by two local bands, food, and drinks. The event is more than just a concert, it is a celebration of the community and the creek that unites us all.

Shoal Creek Conservancy’s Concert on the Creek will feature performances by two local bands, food, and drinks. The event is more than just a concert, it is a celebration of the community and the creek that unites us all.

WHEN

WHERE

GSD&M
828 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://shoalcreekconservancy.org/event/2026-concert-on-the-creek/

TICKET INFO

Free-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.