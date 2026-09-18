Shoal Creek Conservancy presents Concert on the Creek
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Photo courtesy of Shoal Creek Conservancy
Shoal Creek Conservancy’s Concert on the Creek will feature performances by two local bands, food, and drinks. The event is more than just a concert, it is a celebration of the community and the creek that unites us all.
Shoal Creek Conservancy’s Concert on the Creek will feature performances by two local bands, food, and drinks. The event is more than just a concert, it is a celebration of the community and the creek that unites us all.