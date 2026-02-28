Simple Plan in concert

Simple Plan has released six albums in their career, most recently Harder Than It Looks in 2022. They'll come to Austin as part of their “Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!,” continuing Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebration with a career-defining setlist including hits like “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Summer Paradise,” and more,
Simple Plan has released six albums in their career, most recently Harder Than It Looks in 2022. They'll come to Austin as part of their “Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!,” continuing Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebration with a career-defining setlist including hits like “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Summer Paradise,” and more,