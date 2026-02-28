Quantcast

Simple Plan in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Lindsey Blane

Simple Plan has released six albums in their career, most recently Harder Than It Looks in 2022. They'll come to Austin as part of their “Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!,” continuing Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebration with a career-defining setlist including hits like “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Summer Paradise,” and more,

Simple Plan has released six albums in their career, most recently Harder Than It Looks in 2022. They'll come to Austin as part of their “Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!,” continuing Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebration with a career-defining setlist including hits like “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Summer Paradise,” and more,

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A006445D7F82DA2

TICKET INFO

$80-$364

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.