SMASH Show Company presents Judy at 100 - Hannah Timm Sings Judy Garland

Hannah Timm will take audiences over the rainbow with a cabaret concert paying tribute to "The World's Greatest Entertainer," Judy Garland, in her production of Judy at 100. The evening will be filled with iconic songs like "The Trolley Song" and "The Man That Got Away" that are used as vehicles to tell the sometimes-turbulent story of how Judy's legacy was formed.

The performance incorporates a variety of unique multimedia, and features a six-piece band composed of some of Austin's finest musicians.

Timm is perhaps best known as a TV personality from her work on QVC, HSN and now at ShopHQ, but the stage is her home. Prior to her career in television, Hannah performed on Broadway and in the first national tour of Rocktopia, at the iconic Sight & Sound Theatre, and on the rivers of America onboard the grand steamboat American Queen.

This project has been financed in whole or in part by the City of Austin’s Live Music Fund Event Program.