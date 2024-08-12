Society of Indian Arts and Culture in Austin presents Round Rock Diwali Festival
Photo courtesy of Round Rock Diwali Festival
The festival of Diwali is a celebration of light and all that it encompasses. This includes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. This event will feature street lights, savory food, music, cultural dance, Rangoli (Sand Art), and a fashion show.
WHEN
WHERE
Centennial Plaza
301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.rrdiwalifest.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
