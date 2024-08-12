Quantcast

Society of Indian Arts and Culture in Austin presents Round Rock Diwali Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Round Rock Diwali Festival

The festival of Diwali is a celebration of light and all that it encompasses. This includes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. This event will feature street lights, savory food, music, cultural dance, Rangoli (Sand Art), and a fashion show.

The festival of Diwali is a celebration of light and all that it encompasses. This includes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. This event will feature street lights, savory food, music, cultural dance, Rangoli (Sand Art), and a fashion show.

WHEN

WHERE

Centennial Plaza
301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://www.rrdiwalifest.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.