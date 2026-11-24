Joyful, Joyful! A Gospel Holiday will be performed by 100 voices with a live band featuring Mark Anthony Cruz on bass, Reggie Carter on Hammond organ, and Cole Koenning on drums.

The program will include “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,” “Now Let Me Fly,” “This Little Light of Mine,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Rollo Dilworth’s “Elijah Rock,” Rosephanye Powell’s “Have You Seen the Baby Jesus,” a small-ensemble performance of Moses Hogan’s “The Battle of Jericho,” and “Joyful, Joyful”, the gospel classic from Sister Act 2.

After each performance, there will be a reception that will feature a holiday silent auction, gifts, experiences, and goodies donated by local Austin businesses.