Sound Unseen Austin Film + Music Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, a four-day event that will showcase music-driven documentaries, narrative features, music videos, and short films that explore the stories, artists, and cultures behind music.

Attendees can enjoy filmmaker Q&As, red carpets, industry gatherings, live music events, and special anniversary presentations.

The festival kicks off with a 20th anniversary screening of Barbara Kopple's Shut Up & Sing featuring The Chicks. Other films include ones featuring national artists like Sara Bareilles and Eddie Cochran ,and local acts like The Black Angels, Big Boys, Tele Novella, and Mama Duke.

There will also be a shorts program which includes a number of music videos and a film about Austin’s own punk band, Meat Joy, featuring Emmy-nominated actor John Hawkes, playing under the name John Perkins alongside queer music icon Gretchen Phillips.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.