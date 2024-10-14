Quantcast

Southwest Family YMCA Boo Bash

Photo courtesy of YMCA

At Southwest YMCA’s Boo Bash, visitors can wind their way through the spooky maze, design their own spooky slime, and whip up popcorn treats. The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth, and Halloween crafts and games. Costumes are highly encouraged.

WHEN

WHERE

Southwest Family YMCA
6219 Oakclaire Dr, Austin, TX 78735, USA
https://bit.ly/4h1n7WH

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
