Southwest Family YMCA Boo Bash

At Southwest YMCA’s Boo Bash, visitors can wind their way through the spooky maze, design their own spooky slime, and whip up popcorn treats. The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth, and Halloween crafts and games. Costumes are highly encouraged.
WHEN
WHERE
Southwest Family YMCA
6219 Oakclaire Dr, Austin, TX 78735, USA
https://bit.ly/4h1n7WH
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with registration.
