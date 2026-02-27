Quantcast

Spaces of Fontana presents Re:Imagined - A Decade of Dance

Photo courtesy of Sarah Annie

Re:Imagined - A Decade of Dance marks the 10-year anniversary of Austin-based professional dance company Spaces of Fontana. This celebratory performance revisits and re-envisions works from the company’s past decade, offering both a retrospective and a renewal.

The program features excerpts from signature works including Connected Roots, Unfolded, Poetic Passage, Woven Chaos, and Becoming, alongside a brand-new choreographic work created by a current company dancer.

Founded in 2016 in New York City, Spaces of Fontana has become known for contemporary dance rooted in hope, connection, and deeply human storytelling.

WHEN

WHERE

East Side Performing Arts (ESPA)
979 Springdale Rd Ste 815, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.spacesoffontana.com/event-details-registration/reimagined

TICKET INFO

$15-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
