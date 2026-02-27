Spaces of Fontana presents Re:Imagined - A Decade of Dance

Re:Imagined - A Decade of Dance marks the 10-year anniversary of Austin-based professional dance company Spaces of Fontana. This celebratory performance revisits and re-envisions works from the company’s past decade, offering both a retrospective and a renewal.

The program features excerpts from signature works including Connected Roots, Unfolded, Poetic Passage, Woven Chaos, and Becoming, alongside a brand-new choreographic work created by a current company dancer.

Founded in 2016 in New York City, Spaces of Fontana has become known for contemporary dance rooted in hope, connection, and deeply human storytelling.