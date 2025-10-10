Quantcast

Spaces of Fontana presents Through These Grounds

Photo courtesy of Sarah Annie and Jim Lafferty

Spaces of Fontana, an Austin-based contemporary dance company, will present a site-specific immersive fundraiser, Through These Grounds. The one-night-only event at Flower Hill Center invites audiences to wander the historic grounds at sunset and experience dance flowing from the porch to the rose garden and into the renovated garage space.

Guests will witness immersive dance performances by company dancers, featuring new works and reflections from the company’s past decade. There will also be an auction of local goods and services, as well as complimentary drinks and treats.

WHEN

WHERE

Flower Hill Center
1316 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.spacesoffontana.com/event-details-registration/through-these-grounds-2025-11-08-16-00

TICKET INFO

$15-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
