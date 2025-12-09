Speakeasy Austin presents New Year's Eve Bash with The Spazmatics
Photo by John Cabuena
Every year since 1997, Speakeasy has hosted a New Year’s Eve celebration, welcoming thousands of guests ready to ring in the New Year in style. For 2025, guests will enjoy a performance by The Spazmatics, a midnight countdown, complimentary champagne toast, festive hats, noisemakers, and multiple balloon drops throughout the venue.
