Speakeasy Austin presents New Year's Eve Bash with The Spazmatics

Photo by John Cabuena

Every year since 1997, Speakeasy has hosted a New Year’s Eve celebration, welcoming thousands of guests ready to ring in the New Year in style. For 2025, guests will enjoy a performance by The Spazmatics, a midnight countdown, complimentary champagne toast, festive hats, noisemakers, and multiple balloon drops throughout the venue.

WHEN

WHERE

Speakeasy
412 Congress Ave. D, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://SpeakeasyNYE2026.eventbrite.com/?aff=Culturemap

TICKET INFO

$39.84-$215.94
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
