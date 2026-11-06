Spec's presents Guy Fieri Meet & Greet and Bottle Signing
eventdetail
Santo Spirits
Emmy Award-winning chef and philanthropist Guy Fieri will come Austin in support of his and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand. Fieri will participate in a meet and greet and guests can purchase bottles to have them signed.
Emmy Award-winning chef and philanthropist Guy Fieri will come Austin in support of his and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand. Fieri will participate in a meet and greet and guests can purchase bottles to have them signed.
WHEN
WHERE
Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
1500 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.