Spicewood Vinyard presents 18th Annual Pair It With The Claret Chili Cook Off!

Spicewood Vineyards will present the 18th annual Pair It With The Claret Chili Cook Off!, featuring wine paired with chili. Each ticket includes a commemorative 18th PIWTC wine glass filled with one complimentary glass of wine.

The Spicewood Cabernet Claret is a proprietary, medium-bodied red blend with ripe berry flavors that make it a perfect pairing with spicy Texas chili. Guests will be able to taste chili from more than 25 different chili competitors.

For heartier appetites, there will be food trucks onsite, and the wine from Spicewood Vineyards is available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle.