Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert will feature the movie showcased on a HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/spider-man-across-the-spider-verse/

TICKET INFO

$39 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
