Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert will feature the movie showcased on a HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert will feature the movie showcased on a HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.