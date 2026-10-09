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Spoon in concert

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Photo courtesy of Spoon

Spoon has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Lucifer on the Sofa in 2022.

Spoon has released 10 albums in their career, most recently Lucifer on the Sofa in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-12-31-spoon-at-9-pm

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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