The Spurs Austin International Half, formerly 3M Half Marathon, will feature a PR-worthy, downhill course that winds through the heart of Austin. Participants will soak in the energy of live music, enthusiastic spectators, and race support.

The Spurs Austin International Half, formerly 3M Half Marathon, will feature a PR-worthy, downhill course that winds through the heart of Austin. Participants will soak in the energy of live music, enthusiastic spectators, and race support.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.