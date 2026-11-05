St. Elmo Brewing's 10 Year Anniversary Party

St. Elmo Brewing is throwing a party to celebrate 10 years. The event will feature live music by Kev Bev and DJ Mel, beer releases, food specials from Spicy Boys and Patty Palace, limited-time merch, and a create-your-own-hat bar from Kong Screenprinting.

St. Elmo Brewing is throwing a party to celebrate 10 years. The event will feature live music by Kev Bev and DJ Mel, beer releases, food specials from Spicy Boys and Patty Palace, limited-time merch, and a create-your-own-hat bar from Kong Screenprinting.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.