St. Elmo Brewing's 10 Year Anniversary Party

St. Elmo Brewing is throwing a party to celebrate 10 years. The event will feature live music by Kev Bev and DJ Mel, beer releases, food specials from Spicy Boys and Patty Palace, limited-time merch, and a create-your-own-hat bar from Kong Screenprinting.
St. Elmo Brewing is throwing a party to celebrate 10 years. The event will feature live music by Kev Bev and DJ Mel, beer releases, food specials from Spicy Boys and Patty Palace, limited-time merch, and a create-your-own-hat bar from Kong Screenprinting.