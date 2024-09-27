Stickman: The High Notes Tour

Ao5 Gallery will welcome acclaimed artist, Stickman, as part of his High Notes Tour. The idea or "mission" behind Stickman’s artwork is to create an artistic tribute to the music, musicians and icons that have had a tremendous impact on him and many others. Historically, these tributes would have been limited to photos/posters. Stickman aims to create a style of art that brings these iconic figures and songs back into our lives in a unique way through fine art.

The concept of Stickman’s work is to combine realism, pop-art, impressionism and other disciplines of art to express the feelings and emotions of the subject or musical inspiration. This approach allows him to explore the artistic side of these pieces, while paying additional homage to some of his favorite visual artists.