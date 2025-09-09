Quantcast

Stoney LaRue: A Night for Hill Country Flood Relief

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Stoney LaRue

Hill Country Galleria will host a benefit concert headlined by Stoney LaRue, supporting Convoy of Hope in their efforts to help families affected by the recent Hill Country floods.

While admission is free, guests are encouraged to show their support by donating to Convoy of Hope ahead of the concert, or via QR code at the event (card, Venmo, or PayPal accepted).

As a special thanks, a special section will be reserved for first responders, including complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last). ID is required.

Hill Country Galleria will host a benefit concert headlined by Stoney LaRue, supporting Convoy of Hope in their efforts to help families affected by the recent Hill Country floods.

While admission is free, guests are encouraged to show their support by donating to Convoy of Hope ahead of the concert, or via QR code at the event (card, Venmo, or PayPal accepted).

As a special thanks, a special section will be reserved for first responders, including complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last). ID is required.

WHEN

WHERE

Hill Country Galleria
12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stoney-larue-a-night-for-hill-country-flood-relief-tickets-1657654763019?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; donations accepted.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.