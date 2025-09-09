Stoney LaRue: A Night for Hill Country Flood Relief

Hill Country Galleria will host a benefit concert headlined by Stoney LaRue, supporting Convoy of Hope in their efforts to help families affected by the recent Hill Country floods.

While admission is free, guests are encouraged to show their support by donating to Convoy of Hope ahead of the concert, or via QR code at the event (card, Venmo, or PayPal accepted).

As a special thanks, a special section will be reserved for first responders, including complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last). ID is required.