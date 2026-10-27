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Sullivan King in concert

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Photo courtesy of Sullivan King

DJ Sullivan King has released three albums in his career, most recently Thrones of Blood in 2023.

DJ Sullivan King has released three albums in his career, most recently Thrones of Blood in 2023.

WHEN

WHERE

United Heritage Hall
1900 Crossing Pl Building 1, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1664427/sullivan-king-tickets

TICKET INFO

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