Summer Break Theatre presents An Evening with Ray Prim and Scott Strickland

Scott Strickland is a force in modern music, weaving raw emotion and technical brilliance into a sound that transcends genres. Hailing from Houston, with deep roots in Nacogdoches, Scott's journey from filmmaker to full-time musician is a testament to resilience, passion, and the transformative power of creativity. Now based in Austin, he has become one of the city’s most dynamic performers, crafting a unique blend of rock, pop, and folk with a soulful edge.

Ray Prim is a singer/soulwriter based in Austin. Alongside his steady sidekick and backing vocalist, Mexican Chocolate, his music and live shows take audiences back to the days when songs were inspiring, meaningful and thought provoking. His tunes are melody-based short stories that anyone can relate to and identify with.