Summer Break Theatre presents Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Image courtesy of Summer Break Theatre
In Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune, an ex-con short-order cook falls for a jaded waitress, a love story that’s as messy and real as it gets. It is a tender, imperfect romance about two wounded souls who find connection and a chance at healing through each other's patient love.
