Summer Break Theatre presents Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Summer Break Theatre

In Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune, an ex-con short-order cook falls for a jaded waitress, a love story that’s as messy and real as it gets. It is a tender, imperfect romance about two wounded souls who find connection and a chance at healing through each other's patient love.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/frankie-johnny

TICKET INFO

