Quantcast

Summer Break Theatre presents Jane Austin Improv

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Summer Break Theatre

Jane Austin Improv, a playful nod to both Jane Austen and Austin, Texas, channels the spirit of Jane Austen into a comedy feast. Starting with a single audience suggestion, the cast devises a full-length play on the spot, creating something Jane Austen may have written.

Step into a world where the elegance of Regency-era England collides with improv comedy and laugh along as the actors navigate their costumes, horseback riding, complexities of courtship, and the rigid social hierarchy of the early 1800s.

Jane Austin Improv, a playful nod to both Jane Austen and Austin, Texas, channels the spirit of Jane Austen into a comedy feast. Starting with a single audience suggestion, the cast devises a full-length play on the spot, creating something Jane Austen may have written.

Step into a world where the elegance of Regency-era England collides with improv comedy and laugh along as the actors navigate their costumes, horseback riding, complexities of courtship, and the rigid social hierarchy of the early 1800s.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/jane-austin-improv-222653

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.