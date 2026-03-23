Summer Break Theatre presents Jane Austin Improv

Jane Austin Improv, a playful nod to both Jane Austen and Austin, Texas, channels the spirit of Jane Austen into a comedy feast. Starting with a single audience suggestion, the cast devises a full-length play on the spot, creating something Jane Austen may have written.

Step into a world where the elegance of Regency-era England collides with improv comedy and laugh along as the actors navigate their costumes, horseback riding, complexities of courtship, and the rigid social hierarchy of the early 1800s.