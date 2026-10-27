For the first time ever, Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. are bringing Supernatural Then and Now to the stage. This is a one-night-only celebration of the 200th episode, Fan Fiction, featuring special guests from the episode, live music, and more.
For the first time ever, Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. are bringing Supernatural Then and Now to the stage. This is a one-night-only celebration of the 200th episode, Fan Fiction, featuring special guests from the episode, live music, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14286/14287
TICKET INFO
$61
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